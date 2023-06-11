ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Begin Amid Tight Security
live

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Begin Amid Tight Security

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the third phase of Bihar Municipal Elections is underway amid tight security.

Updated: June 11, 2023 8:34 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Bihar Municipal Chunav Result Live, Bihar Municipal Chunav, ihar Nagar Nikay Chunav, Bihar Local Body Election, Bihar, Bihar Municipal Corporation Election, Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Updates, Bihar municipal election result, bihar municipal election results, Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023, Bihar Municipal Election Result, Bihar
Polling for 18 municipal councils, two municipal corporations and 11 village panchayats were held.

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates:  The counting of votes for Bihar Municipal Election 2023 began at 8 am today amid tight security. The State Election Commission (SEC) said armed police officers have been deployed across counting centres to ensure peaceful counting process. The voting for the third phase of the Bihar Municipal Elections was held on June 9. Polling for 18 municipal councils, two municipal corporations, and 11 village panchayats was held. Among the 31 civic bodies, the tenure of 24 has already ended, and the remaining seven will end in June. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Bihar Municipal Election Result, list of winners and other details.

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:07 AM IST

    Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begin Amid Tight Security | The counting of votes for Bihar Municipal Elections began amid tight security.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Armed police officers deployed at counting centres | The State Election Commission (SEC) said armed police officers have been deployed across counting centres to ensure a peaceful counting process.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the third phase of Bihar Municipal Elections will begin at 8 am today amid tight security.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.