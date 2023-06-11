Home

Bihar

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Begin Amid Tight Security

live

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Begin Amid Tight Security

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the third phase of Bihar Municipal Elections is underway amid tight security.

Polling for 18 municipal councils, two municipal corporations and 11 village panchayats were held.

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Bihar Municipal Election 2023 began at 8 am today amid tight security. The State Election Commission (SEC) said armed police officers have been deployed across counting centres to ensure peaceful counting process. The voting for the third phase of the Bihar Municipal Elections was held on June 9. Polling for 18 municipal councils, two municipal corporations, and 11 village panchayats was held. Among the 31 civic bodies, the tenure of 24 has already ended, and the remaining seven will end in June. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Bihar Municipal Election Result, list of winners and other details.

Bihar Municipal Election Result LIVE Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.