Bihar Municipal Elections 2022 Dates: The State Election Commission has announced the dates for conducting elections in 261 municipal bodies of Bihar. Polling will be conducted in Bihar in two phases — first on October 10 and second on October 20. In capital Patna, polling will be held in the second phase, said State Election Officer Deepak Kumar while announced the dates of Bihar Municipal Elections 2022.

The first phase of nomination for the civic polls will be held from September 10 to September 19. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is from 22 September to 24 September. At the same time, the date of nomination for the second phase of voting is from 16 September to 24 September. The date of withdrawal for this phase is from September 27 to September 29.

9 WOMEN MAYORS IN MUNICIPAL CORPORATIONS

Out of 19 municipal corporations, the earlier reservation will be applicable in seven during the civic polls. The reservation of 2017 will be applicable in Patna, Ara, Gaya, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporations, while there will be changes in 19 municipal corporations. In 9 out of 19 municipal corporations, the post of mayor and deputy mayor have been reserved for women. There will be women mayors and deputy mayors in major cities such as, Ara, Darbhanga, Patna, Begusarai, Bettiah and Sasaram.

ELECTIONS IN 224 OUT OF 248 MUNICIPALITIES TO BE HELD NOW

In the capital Patna, the mayor is of general category, while the deputy mayor seat is reserved for women of backward classes. In the rest, the mayor and deputy mayor have been reserved for women from the general category. Patna Municipal Corporation has the highest number of voters at 17 lakh who will elect the mayor and ward councillors. Elections will be held in 224 out of 248 municipalities of Bihar now, while in the remaining 24, it will be conducted soon.