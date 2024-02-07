Home

Bihar: Murder-Accused At Large For 30 Yrs, Dies In Custody Hours After Arrest; Family Alleges Torture

Bihar News: A murder-accused man who was arrested by the Bihar Police in Samastipur district of the state after being at large for 30 years, died in police custody under mysterious circumstances, hours after his arrest. The family of the 55-year-old deceased has alleged the man was tortured by the cops while in custody which led to his demise.

The deceased, identified as Krishna Bhagwan Jha alias Tunna Jha, was arrested by the police in a three decade old murder case on Tuesday and died in custody during the intervening night, hours after his arrest.

Following his death, Jha’s family members and locals staged a protest near the district hospital on Tuesday night and demanded action against the erring personnel. The protesters alleged that Jha was beaten up by the police personnel while in custody leading to his death.

Meanwhile, police has rejected the allegations and stated that the condition of Tunna Jha started deteriorating soon after he was arrested and he died in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

A senior police official said the body has sent for post-mortem and the cause of death can only be determined after the report comes in.

“The cause of his death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem examination report comes,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Pandey told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

“After coming to know about the incident, I reached the hospital along with other officials and interacted with the victim’s family and locals. The situation was brought under control and the body was sent for post-mortem examination,” the ASP told reporters.

Giving details, the official said that Jha was arrested by the police on Tuesday evening from his home following a tip-off that the accused lived in the Sarairanjan area.

Soon after his arrest, Jha’s condition started deteriorating, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital, said an official of the Sarairanjan police station.

“He was brought to Sarairanjan police station. After some time, his condition started deteriorating. He was taken to the district government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

