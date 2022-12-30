live

Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins, Fate Of 11,127 Candidates To Be Decided

The results of Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 will be declared today. Polling for the urban local body elections across Bihar was held on December 28.

Updated: December 30, 2022 8:18 AM IST

The Bihar civic elections are being held for 224 municipal seats in two phases.

Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: The Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Result 2022 will be declared on December 30 (Friday).   The counting of votes for the second phase of the Bihar Municipal Corporation elections 2022 began today at 8 am. Patna municipal corporation (PMC) is among the 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats where the voting took place on Wednesday. The result will be made available on http://sec.bihar.gov.in/. A total of 57.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the second phase of polling earlier this week. Khagaria district recorded the highest voter turnout at 68.39 per cent while Patna district recorded the lowest turnout at 39.17 per cent.

Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:19 AM IST

    Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results Live Updates: A total of 11,127 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided today.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

