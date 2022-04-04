New Delhi: As Bihar came under the tight grip of a heatwave, several district administrations in the state, including Patna have decided to tweak the school timings. As per a report, districts like Patna, Rohtas, Samastipur, Jamui, Kaimur, Sitamarhi, Purnia, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur, and West Champaran have decided to run all government and private schools during the morning hours —i.e, from 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM. This arrangement will continue till the commencement of summer vacations, reported India Today.Also Read - 'Mahapaapi, Hindustani Toh Hai Hi Nahi', Nitish Kumar to People Who Consume Alcohol

India sees its hottest March in 122 years