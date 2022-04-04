New Delhi: As Bihar came under the tight grip of a heatwave, several district administrations in the state, including Patna have decided to tweak the school timings. As per a report, districts like Patna, Rohtas, Samastipur, Jamui, Kaimur, Sitamarhi, Purnia, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur, and West Champaran have decided to run all government and private schools during the morning hours —i.e, from 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM. This arrangement will continue till the commencement of summer vacations, reported India Today.Also Read - 'Mahapaapi, Hindustani Toh Hai Hi Nahi', Nitish Kumar to People Who Consume Alcohol
India sees its hottest March in 122 years
Also Read - Video: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Security Breached, Youth Held For Trying to Attack Him Near Patna Also Read - Good News! Single Emergency Number '112' To Be Operational In Bihar Soon
- The month of March this year felt hotter than ever and the weather office has confirmed that it indeed was.
- India recorded its warmest March in nearly one and a quarter century, with large swathes of the country scorched by a heat wave in the month.
- The IMD said the average maximum, minimum and mean temperatures for the country as a whole last month were 33.10 degrees C, 20.24 degrees C and 26.67 degrees C respectively, against the normal of 31.24 degrees C, 18.87 degrees C and 25.06 degrees C, respectively, based on the period 1981-2010.
- The country’s average mean temperature of 26.67 degrees C in March was the second highest after 26.671 degrees C recorded in March 2010.
- The weather office attributed the unusually hot month to the absence of active western disturbance over north India and of any major easterly system over south India, causing subdued rainfall and very less thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country.
- At least 10 districts in Jharkhand were issued a heat wave warning by the weather department.
- The districts that could get affected by the heat wave are Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan. “Maximum temperature will rise across Jharkhand due to unrestricted flow of westerly and northwesterly winds from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where heat wave conditions are already prevailing,” SC Mandal, scientist at the meteorological centre of Ranchi.
- Overall, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are the most severely affected, but if emissions continue to increase, all Indian states will have regions that experience wet-bulb 30 degrees or more by the end of the century.