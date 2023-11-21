Bihar News: Madhepura DM’s Car Crushes 4 People, Mother-Daughter Killed On Spot

“It is not immediately known whether the Madhepura DM was inside the car, the occupants of which fled the spot abandoning the vehicle. Apparently, the car was heading towards Darbhanga,” Madhubani Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar told PTI-Bhasha over the phone. He said that according to eyewitness accounts, the car was coming at a high speed and swerved sharply when the driver tried to avoid ploughing into a group of people crossing the road.

“Those mowed down by the car included local residents Gudiya Devi (29) and her daughter Arti Kumari (10). Besides, two NHAI workers from Rajasthan, identified as Ashok Singh and Raju Singh, were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors referred them to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital,” said the SP. “Locals had blocked the road in protest against the accident. However, the highway has now been cleared for traffic. An FIR will be lodged in connection with the accident and action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

(Inputs from PTI)