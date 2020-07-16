Bihar News Latest Today: The photo of a medical store in Bhagalpur has gone viral on social media but for heartrending and scary reasons. According to reports, the medical store is the spot where a young man collapsed and died on Wednesday and his body remained there for hours as ambulance staff refused to touch the body fearing COVID-19. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown News: Shutdown in State From July 16-31, 75 Found COVID Positive at BJP Headquarters in Patna

Minutes before, the young man entered Aatmaram Medical Stores, situated on Dwivedi Road in Bhagalpur. Complaining of breathing problems, he bought medicines for asthma and took it while he was stepping out. Soon, he collapsed and died at the spot in front of the medicine shop staff and other customers who were present at the shop at that time.

According to reports, local people called the Police, the health department, local authorities but everybody passed the buck. Finally, the body was lifted about 4 hours later and was tested for COVID-19. The identity of the young man was not established.