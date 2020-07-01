Bihar Latest News: In what comes as the most shocking piece of news, a Bihar groom has died two days after his wedding, which he wanted to be deferred as he was running a high fever, and his body has been cremated in a rush. The wedding ceremony now has become a superspreader of COVID-19, it has come to notice. Also Read - Country Has Hearing Problem: Twitter Takes Jibe at Acharya Balkrishna-Ramdev's U-Turn on Coronil

More than 100 people have tested positive in Paliganj sub-division of Patna district, about 55 km from the state capital, in the last few days, out of over 350 who have been tested upon contact tracing, they said. Fifteen of his relatives who attended the wedding tested positive for the contagion and apparently infected others. Also Read - Getting Married in July? Don't Fix Wedding on Sundays in Karnataka | Check Statewise Wedding Rules During Unlock 2

Reports said the groom was a software engineer based in Gurugram and had returned home for his marriage in the last week of May. A few days after the ’tilak’ ceremony, he started showing symptoms of the disease. On June 15, the date of the wedding, he was running a high fever and wanted the ceremony to be deferred, but relented upon the insistence of family members who made him swallow paracetamol tablets and go through the rituals. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Not Noida, This NCR District Now Has Maximum COVID-19 Cases | Check District-wise Data

On June 17, his condition deteriorated significantly and family members made a dash to AIIMS, Patna, but he died on the way.

The body was cremated in a huff, without the authorities being informed. But somebody telephoned the district magistrate and narrated the whole episode. All close relatives of the deceased, who attended the ceremony, were tested on June 19. Of the 15 tested positive, the officials said.

The sudden explosion of the dreaded coronavirus has triggered panic in the area. Although most who tested positive were asymptomatic, they have been admitted to isolation centres in Bihta and Phulwarisharif.

Block Development Officer Chiranjeev Pandey said Meetha Kuan, Khagari Mohalla and parts of Paliganj Bazaar have been sealed for thorough sanitisation.

Patna district happens to be the worst-affected in Bihar with 699 confirmed cases till date and five casualties, according to figures provided by the administration. The number of active cases is 372.