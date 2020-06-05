New Delhi: After Cyclone Nisarga passed over Gujarat and Maharashtra and moved towards Bihar, a light-to-moderate rainfall alert has been issued across Bihar. On both Friday and Saturday, the state can expect rainfall. According to the IMD bulletin, Nisarga was very likely to move northeastward and weaken into low pressure. It will eventually enter Nepal from Bihar and die down there. Also Read - Flight Operations Resume at Mumbai Airport Just 4 Hrs After Cyclone Nisarga Hits Coast

On Thursday, light rainfall occurred at the northwest and south-eastern parts of Bihar. Southwest, northwest and north-central Bihar are likely to receive more rainfall in the coming 48 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall alert: Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Bhabua, Patna

Heavy rain alert: West Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhepura Muzafarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishai, Sheohar, Samatipur, Supaul, Arariya, Kishanganj, Saharsha, Purnia