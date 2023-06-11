By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023 LIVE: Manoranjan Singh Wins from Bikramganj Nagar Panchayat | Full List of Winners
Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023 LIVE: The counting for the third phase of Bihar's Municipal elections began on Sunday.
Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023 LIVE: The counting for the third phase of Bihar’s Municipal elections began on Sunday. The third phase of Bihar’s Municipal elections was held for 31 cities on June 9. 18 municipal councils, 2 municipal corporations and 11 village panchayats went to the polls in total. The third phase of voting for Bihar’s Municipal elections was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. The counting began at 8 am and results will be announced the same day. The tenure of 31 municipal bodies expired in June.
Here is the full list of Winning Candidates (List Updating)
- Sanjay Kumar Yadav wins the post of chief councillor from the Jhajha city council. Bipin Kumar Jha becomes his deputy.
- Winners from Haveli Kharagpur Nagar city council
Ward no. 21: Vipin Kumar
Ward no. 22: Vikas Mandal
Ward no. 23: Rajiv Kumar Ranjan
Ward no. 24: Geeta Devi
Ward no. 25: Vicky Kumar
- Winners from Haveli Kharagpur Nagar city council
Ward no. 11: Md. Tasleemuddin (unopposed)
Ward no. 12: Rubi Devi (256 votes)
Ward no. 13: Sarita Keshari (286)
Ward no. 14: Soni Kumari (292)
Ward no. 15: Pooja Kumari (438)
Ward no. 16: Rafat Jahan (unopposed)
Ward no. 17: Mala Devi (124)
Ward no. 18: Chanda Devi (377)
Ward no. 19: Rajiv Kumar Ranjan (253)
Ward no. 20: Anuvesh Kumar (292)
- Deepak Kumar Chandravanshi won in ward number 15 of Gaya Municipal Corporation by-election, according to ABP report.
- Kiran Devi becomes chief councilor of Hathua Nagar Panchayat in Gopalganj
- Mamta Devi secures the win as deputy chief councilor
- Manoranjan Singh wins from Bikramganj Nagar Panchayat
- Asarganj Nagar Panchayat: Lucy Kumari won as chief councilor
- Khushboo Singh won as deputy chief councilor
List of other winners (According to a Live Hindustan Report)
Ward1- Sujit Kumar
Ward 2 – Rohit Ravidas
Ward 3 – Poonam Devi
Ward 4 – Devendra Kumar
Ward 5 – Pushpa Devi
Ward 6 -Neelam Devi
Ward 7 – Pinku Kumar
Ward 8 – Naresh Prasad Sah
Ward 9 – Soni Kumari
Ward 10 – Rinku Devi
Ward 11 – Sunil Kumar Singh
Ward 12 – Babita Kumari
Winners list from Machargawan Nagar Panchayat
Ward 1 – Dilap Sah
Ward 2 – Sarita Prasad
Ward 3 – Renu Devi
Ward 4 – Seema Devi
Ward 5 – Kundan Kumar Singh
Ward 6 – Geeta Devi
Ward 7 – Mantu Kumar
Ward 8 – Nisha Khatun
Ward 9 – Dhananjay Kumar Singh
Ward 10 – Dharmnath Kumar
Ward 11 – Chhotu Kumar
Ward 12 – Vinod Prasad
Ward 13 – Hridaya Kumar Yadav
Ward 14 – Muni Devi
Ward 15 – Sushila Pandey
- Suresh Kumar won from Jankinagar Panchayat Ward-13
- Michael Soren Wins as the ward councilor in Rupauli Nagar Panchayat of Purnia
- According to a Live Hindustan report, Vibha Devi emerged victorious as Councilor from ward-1 in Darbhanga’s Jale municipal council
