Patna: In another incident of negligence, a nurse in Bihar allegedly injected an empty jab to a man at a vaccine centre in Saran. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the nurse was seen injecting an empty syringe to the man in an overcrowded vaccination centre in Bihar's Chapra district on June 21. However, the incident came to the limelight on Thursday after the man noticed that he was actually given no dose.

In the video, the 48-year-old nurse Chanda Kumari was seen talking to people while opening a disposable syringe and never putting that into the Covid-19 vaccine vial.

Talking to media people, Azahar, who was injected with the empty syringe, said he was shocked to see that the nurse just tore open the plastic packaging of a disposable syringe and injected him without filling it with the vaccine. The incident was caught on camera after Azahar's friend filmed him getting the covid-19 jab.

The video which is now doing rounds on social media has triggered a row over the nurse’s callousness. Moreover, the video has also raised concerns over the safety of people who go for vaccination.

Somewhere in #Bihar , Look at Bihari style , without vaccine giving injection, but friends were recording everything on mobile & when they came back to home , saw the truth 😡 @DrJwalaG @ShibuVarkey_dr @mangalpandeybjp @ArvinderSoin #FreeVaccine pic.twitter.com/IcCwFTXlMy — The Warrior X (@optimusprime699) June 24, 2021

Soon after the video went viral, district authorities have taken action against the nurse and have sent her a show-cause notice.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Saran’s District Immunization Officer (DIO) Dr Ajay Kumar said the nurse has been sent show-cause notice demanding an explanation from her within 48 hours. Moreover, the authorities said that the nurse has also been reportedly dismissed from her duty.

However, the District Immunization Officer added that the mistake was not deliberately committed the nurse, who seemed to have acted in haste in an overcrowded centre. In the meantime, authorities have said that Azhar will be given a free dose at a time of his convenience.