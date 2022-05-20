Patna: As many as 33 people died in 16 districts in Bihar due to gale storms and lightning. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to kin of people who lost their lives in the incidents. The chief minister’s office said that after assessing the crop and house damage, instructions will be given to provide assistance to the affected families.Also Read - Tomato Prices Cross Rs 100 In Tamil Nadu, State Plans to Sell It At Minimal Prices In ‘Pannai Pasumai’ Shops

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) further added that the decision to provide assistance to families was taken after examining the crop and house damage. Also Read - Padhega Sonu, Badhega Sonu: Sushil Modi Offers Navodaya Seat To Bihar Boy | Watch Video

Bihar | As many as 33 people died in 16 districts due to gale storms and lightning. CM announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to kin of people who lost their lives in the incidents. After assessing the crop & house damage, instructions to provide assistance to families: CMO — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Also Read - JDU MLA's Dancing Video Causes Stir, Nitish Kumar's Party Asks Leader To 'Behave'

It must be noted that a brief spell of showers along with strong gusts hit several districts in the state on the afternoon of May 19.

Officials said several trees were uprooted which obstructed roads and damaged electric poles.

As per the updates from IMD, Gunaha district received 15.2mm of rain and Araria 5mm. The IMD said Samastipur received 22mm of rain, Bhagalpur 18.2mm, and Araria 5mm.

As per the updates, maximum temperatures in Aurangabad were recorded at 44.3°C, Nawada 43.8°C, Sheikhpura 43.6°C, Nalanda 41.5°C, Gaya 40°C, and Patna 40.4°C.

IMD said rain and thunderstorm activity are expected in the state until May 23. The IMD had for May 20 issued a yellow alert in areas of West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar.