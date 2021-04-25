Patna: After repeated failure of the oxygen supply system at Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Bihar’s Patna, more than a dozen patients are now at the risk of dying. Hospital vehicles are returning without refilling oxygen cylinders. Hospitals have reached out to their nodal officer, DM and DDC but all in vain. Also Read - Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa Announce 7-Day Lockdown Amid Rising COVID Cases? All Eyes on Tomorrow's Cabinet Meeting

The situation of hospitals in Bihar capital has become so helpless that doctors are asking families of the patients to take them to a different hospital, a Dainik Bhaskar report stated. Most of the oxygen suppliers are not even picking up the calls. The hospitals are running out of their backup as well. Also Read - Govt to Set up 551 in-House Oxygen Plants at Hospitals Through PM CARES Fund

The Patna High Court had on Friday ruled that there was a deficiency in the supply of medical oxygen that helps treat coronavirus patients and directed the Centre and the state to enable proper coordination so that no patient is denied admission to hospitals due to lack of oxygen. Also Read - Delhi Extends Lockdown by Another Week, Restrictions to Remain in Force Till May 3

Bihar’s coronavirus death toll rose to 2087 on Saturday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease. A total of 12,359 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 3,90,801. The state now has 81,960 active cases.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had directed officials to complete the process of appointment to vacant posts of doctors and para-medical staff.