Home

Bihar

Bihar Panchayat By-election Result 2023: Counting of Votes For To Begin Soon

live

Bihar Panchayat By-election Result 2023: Counting of Votes For To Begin Soon

The by-elections was held for various seats across the state, including seven seats of the District Council, 44 seats of Panchayat Samiti members, 50 seats of Mukhia, 55 seats of Sarpanch, and 556 seats of Panchayat members. In total, 2,810 seats will be contested for the post of Panch.

Bihar Panchayat By-election Result 2023: Counting of Votes For To Begin Soon

Bihar Panchayat By-election result 2023: The voting for 3,522 seats Panchayats election took place on May 25 and the result for which will be declared today on May 27. The by-elections was held for various seats across the state, including seven seats of the District Council, 44 seats of Panchayat Samiti members, 50 seats of Mukhia, 55 seats of Sarpanch, and 556 seats of Panchayat members. In total, 2,810 seats will be contested for the post of Panch.

As per the State Election Commission, after the Panchayat General Election 2021 in the district, by-elections were held for a total of 18 vacant posts due to death, resignation and other reasons till December 15, 2022. This includes one post of Gram Panchayat member in Dagrua, one Panchayat Samiti member in Baisi, one Panchayat member and one post of Village Court Panch.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES