Bihar Panchayat Election Result 2021 Live: The counting of votes for the ninth phase of the Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021 will begin shortly. The ninth phase of panchayat elections was held peacefully on November 29 in 53 blocks spread over 35 districts in the state. The results today will decide the fate of over 97,878 candidates. Elaborate security arrangements have been made inside and outside the centre. For the unversed, Panchayat polls in Bihar are being conducted in 11 phases. First phase: September 24 – 12 blocks of 10 districts; Second phase: September 29 – 48 blocks of 34 districts; Third phase: October 8 – 50 blocks of 35 districts; Fourth phase: October 20 – 53 blocks of 36 districts; Fifth phase: October 24 – 38 districts in 58 blocks; Sixth phase: November 3 – 57 blocks of 37 districts; Seventh phase: November 15 – 63 blocks of 37 districts; Eighth Phase: November 24 – 55 blocks of 36 districts; Ninth phase: November 29 – 53 blocks of 35 districts; 10th phase: December 8 – 54 blocks of 34 districts; 11th phase: December 12 – 38 blocks of 20 districts.Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Election Results 2021: Full List of Winning Candidates

Here Are The LIVE Updates: