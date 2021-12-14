Patna: The counting of votes for the 11th and final phase of the Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021 is currently underway. The 11th phase of panchayat elections was held peacefully on December 12 (Sunday), across 20 districts in the state. According to the polling schedule shared by the state election commission, as many as 38 blocks in 20 of Bihar’s districts voted on the last phase of Bihar Panchayat Polls. The counting of votes for the last phase began at 8 am on Tuesday (December 14).Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Elections: 10th Phase of Polling in 34 Districts to be Held Today

In this phase, 62.81 percent voting was done for 17,286 posts. In the last phase of panchayat elections, votes were cast at 8,067 booths in 568 panchayats in 38 blocks in 20 districts of Bihar. After the last round of counting today, the Panchayat elections in Bihar will be over.

The Bihar Panchayat polls have been held in 11 phases across the state and for a total of 2,55,022 posts that include an election for 8072 posts of Mukhiya; 1,13,307 posts of Gram panchayat members; 11,104 Panchayat Samiti members; 1,160 posts of Zila Parishad Members; 8072 posts of Gram Kachehri Sarpanch; 1,13,360 post of Gram Kachehri Panch. The total number of rural voters is 6.38 crores while the total number of male voters is 3.35 crore and the total number of female voters is 3.03 crore and other voters are 2471. The total number of election booths is 1,13, 891. Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021: Poll Schedule Announced, Nominations to Begin Today

Panchayat polls in Bihar were conducted in 11 phases:

First phase: September 24 – 12 blocks of 10 districts; Second phase: September 29 – 48 blocks of 34 districts; Third phase: October 8 – 50 blocks of 35 districts; Fourth phase: October 20 – 53 blocks of 36 districts; Fifth phase: October 24 – 38 districts in 58 blocks; Sixth phase: November 3 – 57 blocks of 37 districts; Seventh phase: November 15 – 63 blocks of 37 districts; Eighth Phase: November 24 – 55 blocks of 36 districts; Ninth phase: November 29 – 53 blocks of 35 districts; 10th phase: December 8 – 54 blocks of 34 districts; 11th phase: December 12 – 38 blocks of 20 districts.

