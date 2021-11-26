Bihar Panchayat Election Results 2021: The counting of votes for the eighth phase of the Bihar Panchayat elections is underway. The fate of 92,376 candidates for 25,247 seats will be decided once the final results are declared. For the counting of votes, Staqu, AI implementation enabler, has joined hands with the Bihar State Election Commission to automate the vote-counting. Staqu has deployed JARVIS, Staqu’s proprietary Video Analytics system powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, to count votes directly from the camera by monitoring the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) screens at the counting centre.Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Election: Schedule Announced, Polling To Be Held In 10 Phases
List of Winners
Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: 25 Lakh Electors to Cast Votes in 8th Phase in Patna | Know it all Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: No Change in Reservation List Till 2026, Announces CM Nitish Kumar
- Neha Devi elected head of the Kaliaganj Panchayat.
- Mehjabi Khatoon wins from Pipra Bijwar.
- Shambhu Singh wins from the Parsawan Panchayat of Pandarak block of Bepatna.
- Abdul Sattar wins from Badgaon Panchayat of Bandra block of Muzaffarpur.
- Shobha Devi registers victory in Pandarak block.
- Reema Devi wins from Dhivar Panchayat of Pandarak block of Patna.
- Indu Devi wins from Bhojpur
- Mamta Kumari wins from Banarpur Panchayat in Buxar.