Bihar Panchayat Election Dates: The schedule for the Bihar Panchayat Elections has been announced. The elections will be held in 10 phases from September 20 to November 25. Earlier reports had suggested that the state election commission (SEC) is mulling to use biometric voting technology in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Bihar to check bogus voting. To recall, the elections were earlier scheduled to be held in June, but had to be postponed due to the second Covid wave.

Bihar Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Last month, the Bihar Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed to amend the law to increase the tenure of advisory committees in panchayats in the state. "The state government will have the power to constitute advisory committees to run three-tier rural local bodies beyond the expiry of their five-year term until fresh elections," Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary said.

The amendment was required as the old Act had fixed the tenure of elected representatives to five years and it could not be extended. Panchayat elections could not be held in the state on time because of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

All the elected representatives in the panchayati raj institutions will continue in the advisory committees till fresh elections are held, the minister said. Aryabhatta Knowledge University (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed to introduce subjects such as nanotechnology, river studies and climate change. The assembly also passed the Bihar Health Sciences University Bill-2021. Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the university was required in view of the growing needs and rapid expansion in the field of medical education.