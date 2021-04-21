Patna: The Bihar Panchayat Polls have been cancelled amid the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state. Earlier, Bihar’s opposition parties called for the postponement of the impending panchayat elections in the state amid the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in the state and across the country. The state has more than 29,000 active cases at present. Bihar on Tuesday reported 51 deaths, taking the death toll to 1841 in Bihar, with capital Patna being worst-hit. The state reported 10,455 new cases, taking the tally to 3,42,059, it said. Among the latest deaths, Patna and Gaya reported 11 fatalities each, while Bhagalpur accounted for 5 deaths, four casualties each came from Jehanabad and West Champaran, three persons each died in Aurangabad and Munger, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur two each and one person each died in Arwal, Banka, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Madhepura and Nawada. Also Read - Night Curfew in Goa From Tonight; Casinos, Restaurants to Operate at 50% Capacity | Details