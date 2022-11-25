Bihar Panchayat ‘Punishes’ Man For Raping 5 Year Old By Making Him Do Sit-Ups In Nawada

When the man was caught and produced before the village council, or panchayat, the elders decided not to hand him over to the police and pronounced their own verdict i.e. 5 sit-ups.

Bihar Panchayat 'Punishes' Man For Raping 5 Year Old By Making Him Do Sit-Ups In Nawada

Bihar news: In Bihar, a rape accused was let go by simply ‘punishing’ him with five sit-ups in front of a crowd. The incident which demonstrated the travesty of justice, was reported in Nawada district where the accused allegedly took the 5-year-old child to his poultry farm with the promise of chocolates and then raped her.

When the man was caught and produced before the village council, or panchayat, the elders decided not to hand him over to the police and pronounced their own verdict i.e. 5 sit-ups. In fact, the panchayat decided that the man was not guilty of rape. The punishment he received was for taking the girl to a secluded spot.

A purported video of the incident believed to be from November 21 is doing rounds on social media. In the 14-second odd video, the accused is seen doing sit-ups in front of a crowd. The accused has been roaming freely ever since.

After the video went viral it sparked outrage on social media with many calling it a proof of patriarchy and skewed justice in rural India.