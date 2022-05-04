Patna: A passenger train from Bihar’s Samastipur to Saharsa was delayed for over an hour after the loco pilot of the engine decided to go for a drink. The train had stopped at the Hasanpur station to let Rajdhani Express cross first but then the stoppage was delayed for over an hour, when the assistant driver went to drink alcohol.Also Read - Bihar: Police Orders Crackdown On SIMs Issued On Fake Documents Amid Rising Sextortion Cases

The Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) of the train, Karanvir Yadav, disappeared from the engine and did not move even when the signal was given. The delay also irritated the passengers and created a ruckus-like situation. When the Government Railway Police (GRP) was called to look for the ALP, he was found in such an intoxicated state that he couldn't even stand straight, near the local market. The GRP arrested the ALP immediately.

Following the incident, the station master gave a memo to the ALP of Saharsa, who was traveling on the same train. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Alok Agarwal has ordered an inquiry into the matter.