Patna: Amidst a spurt in online sexual blackmailing cases in Bihar, state police have ordered a crackdown on SIM cards procured through fake documents, and have asked telecom companies to book customers who issued SIM cards through bogus identity cards. “Cases of sextortion are increasing in the state. The Economic and Cyber Crimes Division (ECCD) of Bihar Police has registered around 15 such cases in the last three-four months. It has taken the shape of an organized crime,” news agency PTI reported quoting Additional Director General of Police (Economic Offences Unit), Nayyar Hasnain Khan.Also Read - PK Picks Bihar For 'जन सुराज', Hints To Launch New Party As He Says 'Time To Go To The Real Masters'

As per the ADGP, several gangs based in Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are extorting money from people by blackmailing them with WhatsApp video callings through their associates in Bihar. “These criminals use mobile SIM cards issued on fake and forged documents, this is the reason that we have asked telecom service providers to book customers with SIMs issued on fake documents,” Khan said. Also Read - India's Unemployment Rate Rises To 7.83% In April; Joblessness Highest In Haryana: Report

“We are in constant touch with senior officials of Delhi, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and West Bengal Police to identify and arrest cyber criminals operating from there,” he said further. Also Read - Bihar Political Circles Abuzz With Nitish Kumar-BJP Rift; Bonhomie With Tejashwi Fuels Speculations

How Cyber Criminals Are Running Sextortion Racket In Bihar?

In most cases, cybercriminals mainly target men through WhatsApp chats from fake accounts, the officer informed, adding that after sending some messages, the woman, a part of the gang, video calls the man after getting numbers during their conversation and starts stripping during the call.

Then, with their naked video recordings as evidence, the criminals begin blackmailing the victim, threatening to upload their photos on social media. Cybercriminals then send screenshots of the video and ask for money in return. “These fraudsters make video calls on random numbers in which a nude woman chats with the targeted victim”, said Khan while explaining the modus operandi.

According to the officer, there are cybercriminals based in Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda, Jamui, and Sheikhpura districts in the state working as associates for the interstate sextortion gangs operating from Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

“District police are already on high alert in these areas, and searches are conducted to nab cybercriminals operating there,” Khan said and added that state police have also requested people or victims to come forward and file formal complaints.

“People must report sextortion to a nearby police station immediately. Don’t hesitate to file a complaint”, he said, adding that such incidents are happening in large numbers, but hardly 2-3 per cent of victims approach the police because of the social stigma attached to it.

(With agency inputs)