New Delhi: The political circles are abuzz with a rumour that all is not well in the Bihar NDA. The first hint came from the new bonhomie seen emerging between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the RJD at the Iftar programmes. Moreover, Nitish Kumar did not attend the Conference of Chief Justices and Chief Ministers that was held on Saturday and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

As of now, the BJP is cautious and so is Congress which is in an alliance with the RJD.

Sources in Congress say that the party is watching the situation but will only react if and after Nitish Kumar takes some decision but also add a rider – that it might be pressure tactics by him.

On the other hand, sources in Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU) say that there is nothing much to read about in Nitish Kumar’s absence and his not going to Delhi doesn’t mean that they are parting ways and the NDA government is stable and intact.

Also, there was speculation in Patna that Nitish Kumar might be put forth as the Vice President candidate but the JDU leader has rejected this.

It is being said that there is an internal pressure from the BJP to replace Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar given that the BJP is the single largest party in the NDA, and it has not gone down well with Nitish Kumar. Subsequently, Nitish Kumar attended the iftar party of the RJD and took a stand contrary to the BJP on the loudspeaker row.

Since then, the political distance between Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav is seen as reducing as both met three times in the last 10 days – all at iftar parties in Patna – the RJD’s iftar at former CM Rabri Devi’s residence on April 22, at the JD-U’s own on last Thursday, and then at the residence of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday.

The effect of the three meetings is reflecting on the statements of Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar. The former, instead of targeting Nitish Kumar directly as earlier, is now blaming the Narendra Modi government, and focussing only those issues where the ideology and stand of Nitish Kumar do not match with the BJP.

