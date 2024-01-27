Home

Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Puts Forth THESE Conditions Before NDA

Chirag Paswan was a key reason for the JD(U)'s poor show in the 2020 assembly polls and the souring of its relations with the BJP before Nitish Kumar snapped ties and allied with the RJD in 2022.

Bihar Political Turmoil: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Saturday has put forth several conditions in return for his party to stay in the BJP-led NDA and received “assurances” from the saffron-party top brass for his concerns.

Reports quoting sources close to Paswan, said the LJP president has expressed his concerns on the rumored return of Nitish Kumar to the NDA fold. Paswan has also reiterated his stance on the LJP’s “Bihar First, Bihari First” policy to the NDA, India Today reported, citing sources.

Chirag Paswan conveyed to the BJP that the NDA should not reduce the LJP’s seats in the upcoming elections and also work on a common minimum program for Bihar, the report said.

The party wants the NDA to strictly adhere to the old 6+1 formula. Paswan has threatened to walk out of the alliance if things do not work out and contest polls on 23 seats in Bihar.

Speaking about Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag said “an enemy of my enemy is my friend”, in an apparent reference to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with whom Paswan shares an uneasy relationship, to say the least.

“However, I will make it very clear that I am in the NDA alliance,” he said.

“But, options are always open,” said Paswan.

Chirag raises concerns over Nitish’s return to NDA

Earlier today, Chirag Paswan met Amit Shah and JP Nadda at the Home Minister official residence in Delhi and “strongly” raised his party’s concerns with the two leaders.

Following the meeting, Paswan told reporters he would first wait to see whether the Janata Dal (United) president joins the BJP-led alliance or not before finalising his party’s stand on the matter. However, Chirag, the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan did not reveal what Shah and Nadda told him about political developments in the state.

“We have had our concerns which grew amid these reports but without any authorised information on the developments in Bihar. I strongly raised my concerns in the meeting and received assurances on many issues,” said Paswan, adding that the LJP will finalise its stand when the situation becomes clear in the coming days.

Paswan added that he has been in touch with BJP leaders lately and come to know that there is some “truth” in these murmurs, a reference to the reports of political realignment in Bihar.

Bihar political turmoil

Fissures between Kumar and his INDIA bloc partners have come out in the open with some BJP leaders, as well as the party’s allies, hinting that the Bihar chief minister is all set to switch sides yet another time.

Aware that some of its current Bihar allies, including Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, have been politically antagonistic to Kumar, the BJP has reached out to them in the last few days.

Paswan was a key reason for the JD(U)’s poor show in the 2020 assembly polls and the souring of its relations with the BJP before Kumar snapped ties and allied with the RJD in 2022.

BJP allies have the apprehension that Kumar’s presence in the NDA may reduce their share of seats in the polls.

(With PTI inputs)

