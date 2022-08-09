Bihar Political Crisis Latest Update: After resigning from the post of chief minister, JDU chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday addressed a joint presser and said the Mahagathbandhan of 7 parties will work closely in the state. “Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) of seven parties, one Independent will work closely,” Nitish Kumar said after holding two meetings with the Governor.Also Read - BJP Agenda Won't Run in Bihar, Will protect Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb: Tejashwi Thunders With Nitish By His Side

An hour after he tendered resignation, he came to meet the Governor again, accompanied by Tejashwi Yadav and other Opposition leaders, to state that they should be invited to form the next government based on their combined strength. Also Read - Bihar Me Ka Ba: Nitish-Tejashwi Ke Fir Sarkar Ba | LIVE Updates

“I came here to meet Governor and gave my resignation. There are 7 parties including 164 MLAs along with Independents in Mahagathbandahan,” Nitish Kumar said at a joint presser with Tejashwi Yadav. Also Read - 'Lalu Bina Chalu...': Lalu Yadav's Daughter Makes 'Coronation' Claim With Bhojpuri Song, Tweet Goes Viral

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner, history tells that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance. “We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra,” he said.

Meanwhie Nitish Kumar said the decision to split from the BJP, for the second time in six years, was based on the feedback he received at an interaction with his party’s legislators.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar said that all party MPs and MLAs, who attended the party meeting, were of opinion that the party should leave the BJP-led NDA alliance.

After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar left the Raj Bhavan and arrived at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna. Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan around 4 PM and met Governor Phagu Chauhan and apprised him of his decision to quit as chief minister.

Sources told news agency ANI that many JD(U) legislators told Chief Minister Kumar in today’s meeting that the alliance with the BJP had weakened them since 2020.

Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of the former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.

Paswan had fielded rebel BJP candidates on all seats fought by the JD(U) in the 2020 polls, in what some have alleged was part of a plot by the BJP to wedge its way into the ruling coalition in the state.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya took to Twitter to post about an impending political change in the state.”Get ready for the coronation, lantern holder”, she tweeted in Hindi and added a ‘victory’ emoticon to it.