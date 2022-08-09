Patna: Speculations are high on a government change in Bihar as the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to exit the NDA fold to join hands with Congress-RJD.Also Read - Bihar Politics LIVE: Nitish Dumps BJP Again, To Form Government With Tejashwi; Security Beefed up Across State

Decoding the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election Results:

After the assembly election of 2020 in Bihar, even though Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD came out as the single large party, the Mahagathbandhan alliance could not form the government. While RJD bagged 75 seats in its kitty, BJP and JD(U) mopped up 74 and 43 seats each. The Indian National Congress was able to win only in 19 out of 70 seats it contested and the grand old party's poor performance is often touted as the reason why Mahagathbandhan could not form government in the state in the first place.

Nitish’s Exit – A New Dawn In Bihar’s Political Scenario?

The speculations about Nitish Kumar's exit are only gathering steam by the minute. The Chief Minister is expected to meet Governor this evening after which he is likely to exit formally from the NDA alliance.

Let’s look at how Nitish Kumar joining the Mahagathbandhan is going to make a difference.

RJD – 79

JD(U)- 45

Congress – 19

Left: 16

Total: 159

The total number of seats in Bihar assembly stands at 243. A party or an alliance should cross the half-way mark of 122 seats to form government in the state.