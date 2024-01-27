Home

Bihar Political Turmoil: Chirag Paswan Meets Amit Shah, Nadda; BJP, JDU, RJD Hold Meetings

Chirag Paswan, who met Amit Shah and Nadda at the latter's official residence in the national capital on Saturday, said the "situation is very positive regarding the alliance."

Home Minister Amit Shah meets Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Bihar Political Turmoil: The BJP, RJD, and the JD(U), held separate meetings while Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi as the ongoing political crisis in Bihar continues to unfold with CM Nitish Kumar keeping both allies and opponents guessing about his next move.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Paswan said more clarity about the prevailing political crisis in Bihar will emerge in the next few days.

#WATCH | Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, at the Union Home Minister's residence in Delhi#BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/KoHlDupd12 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

“It was important to know what is currently happening in Bihar. I had a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji today about the issue and expressed my concerns. They have given assurances and the situation is very positive regarding the alliance. In the coming days, the situation will become more clear, and after that, our party will take a stand. We are a part of NDA today,” the LJP chief said.

BJP, RJD, JD(U) hold separate meetings

Meanwhile, all three parties, the BJP, RJD, and the JD(U), who are stakeholders in the current political scenario in the state, held separate meetings on Saturday, presumably to discuss their options.

A core committee meeting of the BJP is underway in Patna which is being attended by Bihar Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, BJP MP and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary,

Mahagathbandhan allies Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United), also held separate meetings.

Earlier today, former JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh arrived at party supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s home in Patna, while RJD leaders also held a meeting at Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav’s residence.

According to reports, RJD leaders Vijay Kumar Mandal, Lalit Kumar Yadav, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Bihar Law Minister Shamim Ahmad and Binod Jaiswal visited Tejashwi’s official residence in Patna.

‘INDIA on verge of breaking’

Commenting on the current scenario, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi blamed the Congress’ “obstinate attitude” for the situation and stated that the INDIA bloc is on the verge of breaking due to the “irresponsible behaviour” of the grand-old party.

Bihar political crisis

Speculations are rife within Bihar political circles with the rumored return of Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) to the BJP-led NDA fold as the Bihar CM’s ties with INDIA bloc partners turn sour.

Sources in both the BJP and the JD(U) suggested such a possibility but it remained unclear if Kumar, the unquestioned leader of his party, has finalised a deal with the BJP top brass, news agency PTI reported.

Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP back in 2022 and the saffron party has since maintained that its doors were permanently closed to Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister. However, of late, BJP leaders have displayed a more conciliatory attitude towards Kumar even as INDIA bloc’s internal strifes continue to mount as the general elections inch closer.

(With inputs from agencies)

