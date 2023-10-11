Home

Bihar Politics: ‘Except For PM Modi, There Is No Option…..’: HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi

PM Modi has done so many development works for the nation. people have made they minds to cast their votes in the favour of NDA alliance, HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

Patna: On the announcement of dates for assembly elections in 5 states, former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi said they were (Opposition) fighting among themselves and they would keep doing this. He also said that there is no other option for PM post other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “PM Modi has done so many development works for the nation. people have made up their minds to cast their votes in the favour of NDA alliance,” he added.

#WATCH | Patna: On the announcement of dates for assembly elections in 5 states, Former CM of Bihar and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “Except for PM Modi, there is no option for the PM post…They are (Opposition) fighting among themselves and they will keep doing this. PM… pic.twitter.com/P0bxqkRGOv — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023

In view of the meetings being held in Delhi between Manjhi and senior BJP leaders, speculations were rife that he may get the Governor post. However, the HAM leader rejected the speculation terming them imaginary.

He said, “This is all imaginary. Ever since I joined NDA, I have been meeting BJP leaders. Earlier, I had met for political reasons. But this time I am not going to Delhi for any political reasons but for my health reasons. My eye operation is scheduled at Delhi Hospital on October 12.”

