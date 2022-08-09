Patna: Parallel meetings of the JD(U) which helms the Bihar government, and the opposition RJD are on here Tuesday amid speculations of a major political move by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is being held at the chief minister’s official residence, party sources said.Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: How Are The Numbers Stacked Up As Of Now?

The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's Anney Marg residence. According to a livehindustan report, bargaining has begun between JDU and RJD for the posts in Bihar government. Before changing the alliance, RJD has put its demands in front of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav can again become the Deputy CM of Bihar.

Tejashwi has reportedly conveyed support to Nitish, but has also demanded the Home Ministry, which Kumar has been keeping with him for a long time and never given it to any deputy CM or other minister. Sushil Modi, the most trusted deputy CM of his political career, also never got the Home Ministry. Overall, the scenario is being made that forgetting all the talk, once again uncle-nephew can be seen together as the CM and Deputy CM of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad’s residence and among those present include party’s state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Earlier, more than one of the prospective attendees of the JD(U) meeting denied that the party’s ties with the BJP have worsened to an extent to call for a realignment. “Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA,” said Ram Nath Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member, low key but known to enjoy proximity to the chief minister by virtue of being the son of late Karpoori Thakur, the latter’s political mentor.