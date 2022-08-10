New Delhi: Breaking silence over recent political developments in Bihar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will play a major role in running this new formation since Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party. Kishor, who was earlier a part of Janata Dal (United), was speaking a day after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and decided to form government with Tejashwi Yadav.Also Read - 'Should Worry About 2024': Nitish Kumar's Challenge To PM Modi After Taking Oath As Bihar CM For 8th Time

“The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government”, he said, adding that the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. He asserted, “I believe the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. I don’t think this is done with the thought of creating an alternate opposition on a national level in the country.” Also Read - 'Qismat Ki Hawa': Amid Bihar Political Crisis, Old Meme of Nitish Kumar & Lalu Yadav Cracks Up Netizens | Watch

For the unversed, after weeks of simmering tension between the JD(U) and BJP over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme and a tiff over the continuation of Kumar’s former confidante RCP Singh as a central cabinet minister, Tuesday morning saw all MPs and MLAs of the regional party huddled in the conference at the chief minister’s residence. Now all eyes are glued on the Raj Bhavan as Nitish and Tejashwi will be sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively at 2 pm today. Also Read - Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Swearing-in: 16 RJD Ministers Likely To Be In Cabinet | FULL LIST

With 79 seats in the Assembly, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is expected to get a lion share in the Cabinet and may stake claim to key portfolios. “It is natural the RJD would have the lion’s share in the Cabinet, but it will also stake claim to key portfolios, including finance and home department,” said a senior RJD leader.