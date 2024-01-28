Home

Nitish Kumar’s First Reaction After Resigning: ‘Everything Was Not Alright’ in Mahagathbandhan

Patna: Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday. He reached the Governor’s office and tendered his resignation, stating that ‘We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state.’ After tendering his resignation, he stated that the reason behind this major decision was that ‘everything was not alright’ in the Mahagathbandhan. “Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright…I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved..,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

