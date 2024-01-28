Home

Bihar Politics LIVE: JDU MLAs Authorise CM Nitish Kumar To Take Final Call, Meeting With Governor Likely Next

live

Bihar Politics LIVE: JDU MLAs Authorise CM Nitish Kumar To Take Final Call, Meeting With Governor Likely Next

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Will Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resign from his post and join the BJP-led NDA alliance? Check major development related to Bihar politics here.

Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Governor Today

Bihar Politics LIVE: CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Governor TodayCrisis LIVE Updates: Amid rumours of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigning from his post and joining the BJP-led NDA alliance, reports have emerged that he has requested time for a meeting with the Governor on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported citing sources. If Kumar change sides, it will be his fourth such move in the past decade and the second of this term. The JDU chief is expected to leave the Mahagathbandhan, a coalition he joined less than 18 months ago. If Nitish Kumar leaves the Mahagathbandhan, it will be a massive jolt to the INDIA bloc, which is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. JDU’s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi, while speaking to media persons, stated in Delhi that the JDU-RJD alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse. He accused Congress leadership of repeatedly “insulting” the Bihar Chief Minister.”The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar,” he said. Check all major political developments in Bihar here. Stay tuned with India.com

Bihar Political Crisis LIVE Updates

