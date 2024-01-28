Bihar Politics LIVE: JDU MLAs Authorise CM Nitish Kumar To Take Final Call, Meeting With Governor Likely Next

Top Recommended Stories

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Will Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resign from his post and join the BJP-led NDA alliance?

Updated: January 28, 2024 11:05 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Crisis LIVE Updates: Amid rumours of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigning from his post and joining the BJP-led NDA alliance, reports have emerged that he has requested time for a meeting with the Governor on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported citing sources. If Kumar change sides, it will be his fourth such move in the past decade and the second of this term. The JDU chief is expected to leave the Mahagathbandhan, a coalition he joined less than 18 months ago. If Nitish Kumar leaves the Mahagathbandhan, it will be a massive jolt to the INDIA bloc, which is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. JDU's political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi, while speaking to media persons, stated in Delhi that the JDU-RJD alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse. He accused Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" the Bihar Chief Minister."The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he said.  

Live Updates

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:51 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: The BJP legislative party meeting in Patna, Bihar concludes.

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:50 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Meeting of JD(U) MLAs Begins; JDU MLAs Authorise Nitish Kumar To Take Final Call; Meeting With Governor Likely Next

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: A meeting of JD(U) MLAs and leaders of the party begins at the residence of CM Nitish Kumar in Patna..

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Raju Tiwari, LJP (Ram Vilas) Bihar president on surrent situaiton

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: A meeting of Bihar BJP MLAs and leaders is underway in Patna

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Surrent sitaution

    ” Political turmoil is inevitable in the Mahagathbandhan. Even we are closely monitoring what’s going on in the media. Today, our National president will be visiting. When a political activity takes place, it is only natural to have good and bad implications for society and political parties. BJP is a strong party in Bihar. We had a meeting with our MLAs yesterday, and we will have one today also… BJP is not a mute spectator but is seriously monitoring the situation. When the situation becomes clear, BJP will take a decision on the leadership…”

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Former Bihar Deputy CM and BJP MLA Tarkishore Prasad says, “A legislative party meeting has been called and we have come here for that. The agenda is not clear. We have been told to come, so we have come…”

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives at the state party office in Patna for a meeting, amid political developments in the state.

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: On the current political situation in Bihar, JDU MP Leshi Singh says, “Meetings keep happening. Whatever will be decided in today’s meeting by our leader, CM Nitish Kumar, in favour of the party and the state, we will stand by him…”

  • Jan 28, 2024 10:31 AM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: JD(U) MLAs begin arriving at the residence of CM Nitish Kumar for a meeting.

