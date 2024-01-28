Home

Bihar

Bihar Politics News: How Nitish Has Been Alternating Between Love And Hate For BJP, RJD | A Detailed Timeline

Bihar Politics News: How Nitish Has Been Alternating Between Love And Hate For BJP, RJD | A Detailed Timeline

Bihar Politics: Amid the political crisis in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence on Sunday, party sources said, news agency PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Politics: Amid the political crisis in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence on Sunday, party sources said, news agency PTI reported. Following the meeting, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP’s support.

Trending Now

For the past 23 years, Nitish Kumar has demonstrated his political prowess by serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar eight times, forming alliances with both the BJP and the RJD. His complex relationship with these two parties is resurfacing once again, as there are media reports that he may part ways with the RJD and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) to take office for the ninth time in Bihar.

You may like to read

2000: Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar’s CM(First Term)

In 2000, Nitish Kumar assumed the role of Bihar’s Chief Minister for the first time, behest of the Vajpayee Government in the centre. However, he resigned within a week after his government was reduced to a minority. During this period, Bihar and Jharkhand constituted a single state, and the NDA boasted 151 MLAs, while the RJD-led alliance held 159 MLAs in the 324-member Bihar assembly.

2005-2010: Nitish Kumar(Second Term)

In 2005, Nitish Kumar was again elected with the support of the BJP. He completed his five-year term. Throughout this period, he implemented numerous people-oriented policies, earning the moniker ‘Sushashan Babu’ in Bihar. The fruits of his governance were evident in the 2010 assembly election, where his party JD-U contested 141 seats, emerging victorious in 115. This victory marked Nitish Kumar’s third term as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

2010: Nitish Kumar And His Aim For Prime Ministerial Candidate

However, Nitish Kumar’s alliance with the BJP deteriorated when the saffron party announced Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. Besides, he also thought that Narendra Modi was carrying the baggage of the Godhra riots of 2002. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kumar’s party fared miserably and he resigned as the chief minister on moral grounds, news agency IANS reported.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kumar’s party fared miserably and he resigned as the chief minister on moral grounds. He offered the post of chief minister to JItan Ram Manjhi in 2014 but forced him to resign within 9 months and became the chief minister for the fourth time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.