New Delhi: It is Bihar's former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd birthday today, and his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) put up posters across capital city Patna celebrating the veteran leader. Little did they know, it became the perfect occasion for ally-turned-rival party, the ruling Janata Dal-United, to begin a political skirmish.

Residents of Patna woke up on Thursday morning to see two giant posters side-by-side: one, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday, while another poster put by Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), claiming a list of 73 properties acquired by Yadav and his family using political influence.

"The list goes on of properties acquired with the help of political muscle power," the JD(U) poster read, alleging corruption in at least 73 properties, alongside a picture of the Yadav family.

The political war between the RJD and JD(U) began last year during the campaigning of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, scheduled for later this year.

Earlier today, a video also surfaced on social media platforms of the veteran leader cutting his brithday cake while talking to people on video call. His party celebrated the day as ‘Garib Samman Diwas’ to honour the poor and needy who have been worst-affected in the coronavirus pandemic.