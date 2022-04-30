Bhagalpur: A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed due to a thunderstorm in Sultanganj in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. As per media reports, the under-construction structure collapsed due to the strong winds and rain. There was no report of any casualty or property damage in the accident. However, the manner in which part of the bridge collapsed has raised questions about the quality of material used in the construction.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway Plans to Operate 21 Pairs of Summer Special Trains to Various Destinations | Details Here

"We have informed the Chief Minister and an investigation will be initiated. It seems the degraded quality of the material was used for construction," said Sultanganj MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal.

Bihar | Portion of under-construction bridge collapses due to thunderstorm in Sultanganj in Bhagalpur dist last night We've informed the CM & investigation will be initiated. It seems degraded quality of material was used for construction: Sultanganj JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal pic.twitter.com/B1vKvINNBU — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

The four-lane Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge, being constructed to connect Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts, is an ambitious project of the Nitish Kumar government. The foundation of the bridge was laid by the chief minister Nitish Kumar on February 23, 2014, and since then the slow pace of its completion has been a matter of concern for the locals.

The 3,160-meter-long bridge is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1710 crore with provisions of a toll plaza and dolphin viewpoint. The bridge would link NH-31 and 107, reducing the distance between Sultanagnj and Khagaria, Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura and other districts.