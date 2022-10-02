Patna: A man died on the spot after he was thrown under the wheels of a running bus for falling in love in Muzaffarpur district late Friday evening. The 25-year-old Raushan Kumar, a resident of Kathara police outpost area, had fallen in love with a local girl and eloped with her on September 29. The couple belonged to the same community and were related to each other, which apparently angered the girl’s family, said a report by Times of India.Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Man Climbs The Stage During BJP Event in Bihar's Bettiah | Watch

The girl's family traced the couple near Hajipur and made them sit in their Scorpio car, convincing them to drop at home. As they reached near Fakuli Chowk in Muzaffarpur, the girl's family stopped the vehicle on the roadside and asked Raushan to get down. Two members of the girl's family offered to help him safely cross the busy road.

"Instead, they pushed the boy in front of a bus coming towards them. The boy died on the spot," Fakuli outpost in-charge Mohan Kumar told Times of India on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in this connection, he said.

The increasing number of such incidents has brought out a disturbing trend. In January this year, villagers in Supaul had injected acid into the eyes of a young man for allegedly falling in love with a girl. The youth, identified as Sikandar Mandal, 25, had gone to meet her.

In another incident, two young lovers were dragged out of their homes, stabbed to death in full public view and burnt at the same funeral pyre in Aurangabad district in 2020 while in Gaya district, two young lovers from different castes were strangled and chopped into pieces for falling in love in 2019.

“The cruel treatments to lovebirds indicate how ethnic ego still persists and the villagers are ready to go to any extent to save their honour,” social scientist Sachindra Narayan told TOI.