Patna: Continuing the crackdown against the corrupt officials in the state, the team of Vigilance (Surveillance) Department of Bihar raided the premises of an executive engineer in Patna. During this, the team seized a large amount of cash, gold and silver jewelleries from the engineer's house within four hours of raid. The cash was so much that the team had to get a note counting machine to know the full amount. The team raided the house of Ajay Kumar Singh, Executive Engineer of Rural Works Department in Indrapuri area.

According to primary information, Surveillance bureau's eye was on engineer Ajay Kumar Singh for a long time as it was getting information that he has acquired disproportionate assets. Collecting evidence about it at all levels, the monitoring team raided his residence on Friday morning.

During the raids that have been going on for nearly three hours, the monitoring bureau has so far recovered more than Rs 60 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewelery along with land investment papers and some other important documents.

It is to be known that the monitoring bureau has been running a campaign against corruption for some time now. Earlier, the Surveillance Bureau had raided the Patna residence of the DTO posted in Muzaffarpur and Ravindra Kumar, the Executive Engineer of the Bridge Construction Corporation posted in Hajipur.