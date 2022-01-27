Patna: Terming the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the concerns raised by the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s NTPC stage 1 exam results as a “hoax”, student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for “Bihar bandh” on Friday and refused to bog down despite the formation of the committee.Also Read - After Criticism, Bihar Plans Major Changes In Its Liquor Prohibition Law. Here's What New Law Proposes

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," they said.

NTPC exam: What the Railways said

According to the railways, the committee will examine the results of 1st Stage CBT of centralised employees notice issued in 2019 (CEN 01/2019) for NTPC and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for the second stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates and the introduction of second stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019.

The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in, the railways has said.

All chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to the committee.

Candidates have been given three weeks time up to February 16 to submit their concerns and the committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022.

“In view of above, the 2nd Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning 15th February 2022 and 1st Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning 23rd February stands postponed,” the railways said.

The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

Protesting students set train on fire in Gaya

Aspirants protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s exam allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire on Wednesday in Bihar’s Gaya. The police had to release several rounds of tear gas to stop the miscreants, the police said. “Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them,” said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar.

“We want to tell the aspirants that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage government property. A committee has been formed by the government to look into the matter,” the SSP added.

Gaya, Bihar | Aspirants vandalized train over alleged irregularities in Railway exam CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019…Result is still awaited…We demand cancellation of CBT 2 exam & release of exam result: Protester pic.twitter.com/9eyW8JphYa — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Railway Ministry suspends recruitment exam following protests:

In view of the students’ agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests.

According to a spokesperson, the Railway Ministry has constituted a committee that will listen to the views of the candidates who cleared or failed and following that the committee will submit its report to the Ministry of Railways. Only after that, the Railway Ministry would take a decision regarding the exam.