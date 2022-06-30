Patna: Heavy downpour has disrupted normal life in several parts of Bihar, especially the state capital. With the rain continuously lashing Patna for the past 24 hours, several localities in the district are water logged forcing people to wade through knee-deep water. Several localities like Mithapur, Yaarpur, Jakkanpur, Rajendra Nagar, bus stand, Sipara, Digha, Kurji, are inundated.Also Read - 'Barso Re Megha': Delhiites Welcome The Monsoon With Chai-Pakoda, Memes & Delightful Videos | Watch

As per the MeT department, the situation is likely to persist for the next two-three days with more rain expected in the next 72 hours in several parts of the state. The met department has registered 37.9 mm rainfall in Bihar.

Cyclonic wave arises from Rajasthan to Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning fall, a MeT official said. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, five persons lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

Heavy rainfall are on the cards in Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Nawada, Rohtas, Kaimur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Siwan Gopalganj, Saran, Sheohar, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, East Champaran and West Champaran districts.

Owing to the downpour, several rivers such as Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Parman, Kosi, Kamla Balan, Ganga, Bagmati rivers have crossed danger mark at several places of North and central Bihar. Majority of the districts in North Bihar are facing the threat of flood.

(Edited by Vidushi Agarwal/With inputs from IANS)