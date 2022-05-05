Jamui: In yet another incident of crime against women, a minor girl was gang-raped by five students while she was returning home from her coaching classes in Bihar’s Jamui district. According to various media reports, the accused studies in the same institute. According to the family members of the survivor, the accused had earlier misbehaved with her and the head of the coaching centre was notified about the same.Also Read - 'Nonsense': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Snubs BJP Leaders on Loudspeaker Row

However, after being assured that the girl would not be troubled any more, the family decided to continue sending her to the same coaching centre. Furious over the complaint, the accused allegedly planned the gang-rape.

The accused boys forcibly took her to a nearby forest and allegedly gang-raped her while she was returning from the coaching classes. The police have so far arrested three in the case.

The girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment and medical analysis. Police have said confirmation of the gang rape would be made after medical reports.

In another incident, a 13-year-old minor girl was gang-raped by six people, including a police station in-charge in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The matter has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly raped her. The teenager somehow escaped and reached her home and went to the police to register a complaint where the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee.

When the teenager was questioned by the ChildLine officials, the victim narrated the whole incident, after which the ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of police about the crime. Following this, the SP immediately filed a case of gang-rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj.