After approving a proposal of providing the free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all in the state, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the government is ready to provide COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar following all central guidelines. Listing out those who will get the vaccine first, the Bihar Chief Minister said that healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 50 years will be on priority.

"We're prepared for COVID19 vaccination in Bihar. It'll be given to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 50 years on priority. We'll be following the central guideline & will conduct the vaccination effectively," Nitish Kumar said.

Earlier, in lines with its poll promise, the Nitish Kumar government approved a proposal for providing the free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all the people of the state. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that Bihar would be given free vaccines against Covid-19 during the state polls.

“We have decided to carry free innoculation of vaccines against Covid-19 to every resident of the state as it was a foremost promise of the BJP and also the NDA. Our decision is a big gift to people of the state after formation of the government. We feel Bihar’s biggest strength is its human resource and we want them to be protected against the deadly disease as the world is battling with the pandemic,” Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said to Hindustan Times.

Former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said, “The decision of the state cabinet to provide free vaccines against Covid-19 to the entire population of Bihar is a welcome decision. I feel other states should emulate it. The BJP in its manifesto had promised to provide free vaccines knowing well how in Bihar only a small section of the populace could afford it at market prices. Once the vaccines come, the frontline workers, police personnel and those above 50 would be given the doses in a phase wise manner,” he said.