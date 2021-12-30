Patna: Bihar reported its first case of the Omicron variant on Thursday. According to the State Health Department, the first confirmed case of Omicron variant has been detected in a 26-year-old man in Patna’s Kidwaipuri.Also Read - Odisha Reports 5 New Omicron Cases, Genome Sequencing of Samples to be Done

On Thursday, over 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar where the daily rise in tally had, for months, been in double or even single digits. According to the health department, a total of 132 people have tested positive for covid; pushing the active caseload to 333, a nearly tenfold rise since a month ago when it stood around 35.

However, no casualties have been reported in the past 24 hours in the state where altogether 12,096 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. The total number of people afflicted since the pandemic struck in March last year is 7,26,738. As many as 7,14,309 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in the state thus far. According to the COWIN dashboard, 9.93 crore doses have been to date administered in the state.