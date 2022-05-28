Patna: Two men were allegedly beaten to death following a clash between two groups in Bihar’s Samastipur. The incident took place in broad daylight on Thursday at Paridah village under the Hasanpur police station in the Samastipur district of Bihar where a clash broke out between two groups over exerting dominance in the area. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, 42-year-old Jitendra Yadav was allegedly lynched by a group of people as a crowd stood mute spectators.Also Read - Racket Involved In GST Fraud Detected In Bihar, Stringent Action To Be Taken Against Culprits

According to the report, there was years of bad blood between Jitendra Yadav and 45-year-old Kari Yadav. After Jitendra Yadav was killed, Kari Yadav hid in a sugarcane field, from where he was tracked down by the other group and mercilessly thrashed. After the police reached the stop, Kari Yadav was rushed to a community health centre, from where he was referred to Sadar Hospital in Samastipur. He succumbed to his injuries on the way, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

As per the report, police have sent the bodies of both victims for postmortem and are stationed in the area to prevent any further clashes. However, no FIR has been lodged from either side in the matter till now.

A video of Jitendra Yadav’s lynching has gone viral on social media. Police said the matter is being investigated on the basis of the video, and strict action will be taken against the culprits.