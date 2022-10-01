Patna: A Delhi-based firm has come forward to provide free sanitary pads to the Bihar school girl for a year after she was embarrassed by IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra over her query to the government about giving sanitary pads to the girl students at Rs 20-30. Not only that, but they will also bear the expenses of her education until graduation. The firm, PAN Healthcare Private Limited is a Delhi-based sanitary pad manufacturing company. Its CEO Chirag Pan, said “Menstrual hygiene has been considered a taboo subject discussed in hushed voices for generations. This must change. We need many more girls to come forward and boldly demand open discussions about period bleeding. We salute Riya’s courage to speak up on this subject on a public platform with confidence. We will also bear the cost of her education fees through her graduation.”Also Read - Work From Home May Return in Delhi Soon. Deets Inside

Speaking to IANS, Riya Kumari, the 20-year-old student, said: "My question was not wrong. I can afford the cost of sanitary napkins but there are many poor girls who can't afford it. It seems that the Madam (IAS Harjot Kaur Bamhrah) took it another way. It may be possible that she might try to make us self-dependent and not dependent on the government."

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "The Bihar government is providing Rs 300 to every girl under the 'Kanya Utthan' programme. The brave girl demanded the sanitary pad at the cost of Rs 20 to Rs 30 while the government is providing Rs 25 per month. It may be possible that the girl and the officer were not aware of it."

The said incident took place during a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’ (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar), the student had asked IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra about the possibility of the government giving sanitary napkins to them. “The government provides us almost everything like school uniforms, etc. Can the government give sanitary pads to us at Rs 20-30?” the girl asked IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra.

To this query, Bhamra lost her cool and said, “Tomorrow you will ask the government to provide jeans and shoes. Later you will ask the government to give condoms, and family planning methods.” A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

(With IANS inputs)