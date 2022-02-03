Patna: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the state, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government might take a decision on reopening of schools in coming days. “Education Department wants to reopen the schools in Bihar. The decision will be taken based on the health department’s assessment of the COVID situation in the state,” state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told reporters today.Also Read - Symptoms of Covid-19 Infection Appear in 2 Days After Virus Exposure: Study

Earlier last month, in view of increasing Covid cases, the Bihar government had decided to extend the date of school closure from January 21 to February 6. The government had suspended normal classes till Class 8, however, students of Classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend offline classes but at 50% capacity and strict adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to the schools' associations, most of private schools in the state have completed vaccination of students between 15 to 18 years of age group. Earlier last month, more than 40 lakh adolescents in the eligible age group have been inoculated against the virus, the health department had said.

The drive to inoculate the adolescents in 15-18 age group had begun on January 3. Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years start receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from Jan 31.

Meanwhile, 799 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 25 less than the previous day’s count, a bulletin issued by the state health department stated. The fresh infections has took the total caseload to 8,25,423.