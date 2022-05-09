Patna/Bihar: Cases of sextortion are witnessing a sudden rise in Bihar. Additional Director General of Police (Economic Offences Unit), Nayyar Hasnain Khan informed that the Economic and Cyber Crimes Division (ECCD) of Bihar Police has registered around 15 such cases in the last three-four months. The ADGP asserted that gangs from Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are extorting money from people by blackmailing them with WhatsApp video callings through their associates in Bihar.Also Read - 'Hawa Aur Dhundh': Nitin Gadkari Says Amazed at IAS Officer's Response on Bihar Bridge Collapse

“These criminals use mobile SIM cards issued on fake and forged documents”, the official informed, adding that they are in constant touch with senior officials of Delhi, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and West Bengal Police to identify and arrest cyber criminals operating from there. Also Read - Bihar Police SI Result 2022 Declared. Here's How To Check At bpssc.bih.nic.in

How The Criminals Target People Via WhatsApp

People, especially men are being targeted via instant messaging platform WhatsApp from a fake account After forwarding lewd messages, the woman, a part of the gang, video calls the man after getting numbers during their conversation and starts stripping during the call. Then, with their naked video recordings as evidence, the criminals begin blackmailing the victim, threatening to upload their photos on social media. Also Read - 'Mission Bihar': Prashant Kishor Reveals Next Move After Saying No To Congress

Then the victims receive the screenshots of the video call on his phone. Fraudsters then ask them for money in return. Elaborating the modus operandi, Khan, said fraudsters make video calls on random numbers in which a nude woman chats with the targeted victim.

Bihar Police on Alert

Khan said that district police are already on high alert in Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda, Jamui, and Sheikhpura districts and searches are conducted to nab cybercriminals operating there.

The ADGP asserted that cybercriminals based in these districts (Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda, Jamui, and Sheikhpura) are working as associates for the interstate sextortion gangs operating from Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

‘Do Not Accept Random Video Calls’

Furthermore, the ADGP urged people to not engage themselves in video calls with unknown users. The official stated that hardly 2-3 per cent of victims approach the police because of the social stigma attached to it.

“We request people or victims to come forward and file formal complaints with the police. People must report sextortion to a nearby police station immediately. Don’t hesitate to file a complaint”, the ADGP said.