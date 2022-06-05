Samastipur: In a truly shocking incident, bodies of five members of a family were found hanging at their house in Bihar’s Samastipur district, reported news agency ANI on Sunday.Also Read - Bihar Student Dies After Eating Chocolate

Police officials are present on the spot and an investigation is currently underway. "It has come to light that the family was in debt. The FSL team has been called for an investigation", police were quoted as saying.

This is a breaking news story. Details to follow soon.