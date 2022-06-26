Patna: Five armed men carried out a fatal robbery at a jewellery shop in ‘s Hajipur. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV camera, where the five masked men can be seen entering the Neelam jewellery shop located in the middle of Subhash and Madai Chowks in Hajipur. They then started harassing customers present in the stop. When owner of the shop, Sunil Priyadarshi, tried to resist the loot attempt, the robbers brutally trashed him, before shooting in the abdomen.Also Read - Pool-Size Potholes at NH 227 of Bihar's Madhubani Will Remind You of 'Takeshi's Castle'. See Prashant Kishor's Reaction

According to media report, the incident took place around 8 pm on June 22. After looting cash and jewellery from the shop, and shooting the owner, the five armed robbers left the shop and fled.

Watch Video HERE:

After the incident, shop owner Sunil Priyadarshi was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The district Superintendent of Police have ordered an immediate investigation into the matter. Additional security was also deployed in and around the area where the jewellery shop is located. However, no arrests have been in connection with the case so far.