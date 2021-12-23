New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a class VIII student was stabbed multiple times by a boy for allegedly resisting a molestation bid in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. The brutal incident which took place in a broad daylight on December 19 was caught on CCTV camera, based on which the accused has been taken into custody.Also Read - 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast: 3 Bangladeshi Terrorists Get Life Imprisonment, 5 Others Sentenced 10 Yrs In Jail

The video of the incident that has been doing rounds on social media platforms showed the accused stabbing the girl repeatedly as a person tries to pull him away. Reports suggested that the girl was stabbed 8 times in mere 13 seconds. Also Read - Patna’s Iconic Gandhi Maidan Gets Giant Open Air Theatre, 'Taare Zameen Par' Screened on First Day

गोपालगंज: छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर आठवीं की स्कूली छात्रा को असरफ अली पुत्र गुड्डा ने दिन-दहाड़े चाकुओं से छलनी किया, 13 सेकेंड में 8 बार चाकू से वार किया, गिरफ़्तार pic.twitter.com/k0pyxA2tDx — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) December 21, 2021

Also Read - Wedding Bells For Tejashwi Yadav? Lalu's Younger Son to Get Engaged in Delhi Soon, Claim Reports | Deets Inside

As per the reports of leading Hindi portal Dainik Bhaskar, the girl was returning home from school when the accused, who was hiding with his aides attacked her with a knife.

The girl was rushed to the Sadar hospital in Gopalganj. Later, she was referred to Patna Medical College for intensive treatment.