Gaya: In a horrific incident from Bihar’s Gaya, a Dalit man was forcibly asked to lick his own spit from the floor during a panchayat meeting in which he was pulled up for eloping with a woman. During the panchayat meeting, he was also asked to drink urine. The horrific incident was filmed and a video of which went viral on social media showing the man kneeling down and licking spit from the floor. Also Read - Bihar Hospital Declares Alive COVID Patient Dead, Hands Over Another Person's Body To Kin

The video also showed several people spitting on the floor during the panchayat meeting and the man licking as a “punishment” for his love affair. Also Read - COVID-19: Bihar to Test Those Coming by Trains From Maharashtra at Railway Stations, Says CM Nitish Kumar

After he was asked to forcibly lick spit, the Dalit man was also made to drink urine. The incident took place in Wazirganj area of Gaya in Bihar, India Today reported. Also Read - Sasaram: Students Pelt Stones, Vandalise Properties During COVID-19 Protocol Enforcement Drive | Watch

The punishment from the panchayat came after the Dalit victim owned up to his love affair and said he had eloped with a woman recently. After the incident was reported, the woman’s family caught hold of the couple and brought the Dalit man to the panchayat.

After a meeting was called to give him punishment, the Dalit man was made to go through the inhuman torture in front of the panchayat members and sarpanch.

However, after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Gaya Police took notice of the incident and Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar lodged an FIR. As per updates, 6 people have been arrested so far and the SSP has said action will be taken against all those who are involved.